Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview every fixture between Matchweek 29 in the Premier League and the 2024 FA Cup quarterfinals.
Can Man United dash Liverpool’s quadruple dream?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Manchester United and Liverpool's titanic FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
Relive one of the best matches of the 2023-24 Premier League season as Bournemouth come back from 3-0 down at halftime to defeat Luton Town 4-3 to collect all three points at Vitality Stadium.
Semenyo’s brace gives Cherries lead v. Luton Town
The comeback is complete! Antoine Semenyo doubles his tally on the match as Bournemouth take an unthinkable 4-3 lead against Luton Town after being down 0-3.
Semenyo makes it 3-3 for Bournemouth v. Luton Town
The Cherries are level! Antoine Semenyo puts Bournemouth back on level terms at 3-3 against Luton Town in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
The comeback is officially on as Illia Zabarnyi reduces Bournemouth's deficit to just one goal against Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
Dominic Solanke gets the Cherries on the board with a tidy finish to reduce Bournemouth's deficit to 3-1 to Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Luton Town counter attack to perfection as Ross Barkley unleashes a venomous strike from close range that ripples the back of the net to give the Hatters a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.
Ogbene makes it 2-0 for Luton Town v. Bournemouth
Luton Town are off to a flying start at Vitality Stadium as Chiedozie Ogbene gives the Hatters a 2-0 lead over the Cherries in the first half.
Chong heads Luton Town 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
Tahith Chong finds himself wide open inside the box and directs his header into the back of the net to give Luton Town an early 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Tottenham ‘got into Emery’s head’ in win v. Villa
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Analyzing Liverpool’s aggressive press v. Man City
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood break down how Liverpool were able to disrupt Manchester City's link-up play with their press at Anfield in Matchweek 28.