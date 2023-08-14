Watch Now
Ferguson: Ten Hag 'has done a fantastic job'
Sir Alex Ferguson joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps at the desk to explain why he's confident in Erik ten Hag's project with Manchester United and shares his opinion on giving young prospects a proper chance to play.
Ornstein highlights Man United’s transfer window
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Manchester United's big summer signings and players they're still interested in pursuing.
Ornstein: Lavia ‘has decided to join Chelsea’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down Romeo Lavia's transfer saga and provides the latest updates on his reported move to Chelsea.
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
Soak in the scenes from the opening night of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor, where Man City began their four-peat bid with a 3-0 win over Burnley.
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Twenty-year-old Chelsea academy graduate Levi Colwill spoke to Joe Prince-Wright after he made debut for the Blues in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps review all of the action from Sunday's slate of Premier League action, including Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool and Brentford's four-goal thriller against Tottenham.
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 1, including which side looked the best so far and which teams already look like relegation candidates.
Klopp: Liverpool ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp joins the desk to share his main takeaways from Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino discusses his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea and explains why he feels the Blues deserved to beat Liverpool.
Sanchez assesses Chelsea debut against Liverpool
Robert Sanchez reflects on his debut for Chelsea in a back-and-forth 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold dissects Liverpool’s draw
Trent Alexander-Arnold joins the desk following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and gives an in-depth breakdown of his side's performance from the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Chilwell details Chelsea’s growth under Pochettino
Ben Chilwell joins the desk following Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool and shares his takeaways from the match and his early impressions of Mauricio Pochettino.