Guardiola shares takeaways from win over Forest
Pep Guardiola speaks the media following 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Fernandes volleys Man United in front of Burnley
Despite all their possession, Burnley finds themselves down 1-0 thanks to a beautiful first-time strike from Bruno Fernandes to give the Red Devils the lead right before halftime.
Extended Highlights: Everton 3, Brentford 1
Everton struck first and then rallied after Brentford's equalizer to take three points and their first win of the Premier League season.
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton 3-1 lead v. Brentford
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets on the scoresheet as Everton takes a commanding 3-1 lead over Brentford at the Gtech.
Tarkowski heads Everton in front of Brentford
Everton captain James Tarkowski rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to give the Toffees a 2-1 lead over Brentford.
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
Mathias Jensen's powerful effort puts Brentford on equal terms with Everton in the first half at the Gtech.
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
Abdoulaye Doucoure gives the travelling Everton fans a reason to celebrate as he puts the Toffees 1-0 in front early against Brentford.
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped guide 10-men Manchester City past Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Extended Highlights: Luton Town, 1 Wolves 1
Luton Town earn their first point of the Premier League season in a feisty affair against 10-men Wolves at Kenilworth Road.
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0
Relive Crystal Palace's hard-fought draw with Fulham at home, where both sides share the spoils after a goalless outing.
Morris’ penalty brings Luton Town level v. Wolves
Carlton Morris converts from the penalty spot to provide Luton Town with the equalizer against Wolves at Kenilworth Road.
Rodri sent off for incident with Gibbs-White
Just moments after the start of the second half, Rodri loses his cool with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and receives a straight red card to bring Man City down to 10 men at the Etihad.