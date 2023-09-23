Watch Now
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
Mathias Jensen's powerful effort puts Brentford on equal terms with Everton in the first half at the Gtech.
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
Abdoulaye Doucoure gives the travelling Everton fans a reason to celebrate as he puts the Toffees 1-0 in front early against Brentford.
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped guide 10-men Manchester City past Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 0
Relive Crystal Palace's hard-fought draw with Fulham at home, where both sides share the spoils after a goalless outing.
Morris’ penalty brings Luton Town level v. Wolves
Carlton Morris converts from the penalty spot to provide Luton Town with the equalizer against Wolves at Kenilworth Road.
Rodri sent off for incident with Gibbs-White
Just moments after the start of the second half, Rodri loses his cool with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and receives a straight red card to bring Man City down to 10 men at the Etihad.
Neto gives 10-men Wolves lead against Luton Town
Pedro Neto's impressive solo effort gives Wolves the 1-0 advantage in the second half despite being a man down against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Wolves’ Bellegarde sent off for stamp on Lockyer
Wolves go down to 10 men as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde receives a straight red card for his stamp on Luton Town's Tom Lockyer in the first half.
Haaland heads Man City 2-0 in front of Forest
Erling Haaland heads in his eighth goal of the Premier League season to double Manchester City's first-half lead over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Foden hammers City in front of Nottingham Forest
A beautiful layoff from Kyle Walker allows Phil Foden the time and space to volley Manchester City 1-0 in front of Nottingham Forest at the Eithad.
Man Utd suddenly in must-win territory v. Burnley
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dig into another brewing crisis at Manchester United as they try to bounce back from three losses in four in all competitions when they visit Burnley this weekend.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
High-flying Arsenal, Spurs set for massive derby
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview a titanic rivalry clash at the Emirates, as Arsenal and Tottenham battle for north London bragging rights and look to keep their unbeaten starts alive.