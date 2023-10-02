 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss

October 2, 2023 02:33 PM
David Ornstein reports the latest on Liverpool's controversial loss to Tottenham due to "human error" with VAR, and breaks down the next steps the Reds are taking to get clarity on the situation.
Up Next
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
2:40
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoe_231001.jpg
2:07
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231001.jpg
1:44
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_231001.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Aston Villa’s ceiling ‘is very high’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231001.jpg
3:53
PL Update: 10-men Forest salvage draw v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankintv_231001.jpg
2:29
Frank: Brentford ‘clearly should’ve won’ v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_turnerintv_231001.jpg
4:31
Turner: ‘I’m glad VAR didn’t intervene’ on foul
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postmatchanalysis_231001.jpg
0:59
Did Turner get away with potential penalty?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfbrehl_231001.jpg
8:43
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_231001.jpg
1:14
Domínguez equalizes for 10-men Forest v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_231001.jpg
2:33
Norgaard heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_niakhateredcard_231001.jpg
1:43
Niakhate sent off after VAR review v. Brentford
Now Playing