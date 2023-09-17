 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay shatters 5000m world record at Pre Classic
Lasha Talakhadze
Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_230917.jpg
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers
nbc_rugby_ausvsfiji_230917.jpg
Highlights: Australia v. Fiji, Rugby WC
nbc_pl_update_230917.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Gudaf Tsegay shatters 5000m world record at Pre Classic
Lasha Talakhadze
Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_230917.jpg
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers
nbc_rugby_ausvsfiji_230917.jpg
Highlights: Australia v. Fiji, Rugby WC
nbc_pl_update_230917.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lowe Down: Is ten Hag feeling the 'hot seat?'

September 17, 2023 03:02 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Lee Dixon's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 5, including Jadon Sancho's future with Manchester United, Premier League managers on the hot seat, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_tactics_230917.jpg
8:12
How fullbacks should defend Doku, talented wingers
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230917.jpg
12:14
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
4:01
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
Now Playing
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
1:46
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
2:14
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evearshl_230917.jpg
8:06
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Everton 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_230917.jpg
1:17
Trossard powers Arsenal 1-0 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_230917.jpg
5:11
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_boucheanalysis_230917.jpg
1:46
Chelsea struggles in draw v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouchehl_230917.jpg
7:35
Extended Highlights: Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sanorn_230917.jpg
1:56
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eveorn_230917.jpg
2:18
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
Now Playing