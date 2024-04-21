 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race
ATHLETICS-GBR-MARATHON
London Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir breaks women’s only world record
The Chevron Championship - Round Three
Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson chasing Hae Ran Ryu at Chevron Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
nbc_pl_fulliv_arnoldgoal_240421.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240421.jpg
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race
ATHLETICS-GBR-MARATHON
London Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir breaks women’s only world record
The Chevron Championship - Round Three
Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson chasing Hae Ran Ryu at Chevron Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
nbc_pl_fulliv_arnoldgoal_240421.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240421.jpg
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Rogers equalizes for Villa v. Bournemouth

April 21, 2024 10:49 AM
Morgan Rogers smashes it in during stoppage time to make things level at Villa Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
1:26
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_arnoldgoal_240421.jpg
3:18
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240421.jpg
0:50
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240421.jpg
1:35
Bailey’s finish puts Villa up 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal5_240421.jpg
1:06
Mateta scores his second to extend Palace’s lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240421.jpg
1:26
Diaby tucks away Villa’s second v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nunosantointv_240421.jpg
1:49
Nuno: No-calls v. Everton are ‘hard to take’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evenf_postgamereacs_240421.jpg
3:21
Forest will ‘consider options’ after warning PGMOL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evenfhl_140421.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1_240421.jpg
2:34
Antonio gets one back for West Ham v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal4_240421.jpg
1:09
Mateta makes it 4-0 for Palace v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240421.jpg
3:27
Solanke’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
Now Playing