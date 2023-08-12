 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Nketiah puts Arsenal in front of Nottingham Forest

August 12, 2023 08:29 AM
Gabriel Martinelli's inspired run sets up Eddie Nketiah in front of goal to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
nbc_pl_goalars2nf0_230812.jpg
1:17
Saka’s screamer gives Arsenal 2-0 lead over Forest
nbc_pl_kanegoodbye_230812.jpg
5:01
Kane bids farewell to Tottenham after Bayern move
nbc_pl_deskpredictions_230811.jpg
2:42
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
nbc_pl_plupdate_230811_1920x1080_2254470723959__168932.jpg
10:38
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
nbc_pl_tottenham_230811.jpg
1:33
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
nbc_pl_lucakoleoshointv_230811.jpg
1:27
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
nbc_pl_vincentkompanyintv_230811.jpg
3:07
Kompany shares lessons from Burnley’s loss to City
nbc_pl_ricolewispresser_230811.jpg
1:15
Lewis pleased with Man City’s poise v. Burnley
nbc_pl_pepguardiolaintv_230811.jpg
4:03
Guardiola has ‘no doubt’ about City’s mentality
nbc_pl_erlandhaalandintv_230811.jpg
3:21
Haaland analyzes his two goals against Burnley
nbc_pl_burmchl_230811.jpg
11:58
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0
nbc_pl_burredcard_230811.jpg
2:36
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
