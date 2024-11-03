Watch Now
Van Nistelrooy enjoying every second at Man United
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Up Next
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
Bruno Fernandes opens up about Erik ten Hag's firing at Manchester United and reflects on Manchester United's draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 10.
Lowe Down: Man United hiring Amorim ‘has to work’
Lowe Down: Man United hiring Amorim 'has to work'
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Manchester United hiring Ruben Amorim, Arsenal's title chances, and more.
PL Update: Chelsea, Man United share spoils
PL Update: Chelsea, Man United share spoils
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard take a look back at all the action from Sunday's slate, including Tottenham's comeback win against Aston Villa and Manchester United's draw against Chelsea.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester United's end-to-end draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Chelsea’s ‘future looks pretty bright’
Chelsea's 'future looks pretty bright'
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Caicedo rockets Chelsea level against Man United
Caicedo rockets Chelsea level against Man United
Chelsea are back on level terms thanks to Moises Caicedo's powerful volley from the top of the box in the second half at Old Trafford.
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United lead v. Blues
Fernandes' penalty gives Man United lead v. Blues
Rasmus Hojlund is brought down inside the box by Robert Sanchez, and Bruno Fernandes steps up to the spot to tuck away Manchester United's opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Look back on full-match highlights from Spurs' dramatic comeback against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
Tottenham's intensity too much for Villa to handle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Tottenham's impressive second half comeback against Aston Villa in a 4-1 win in Matchweek 10.
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
Maddison's free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
The rout is on as James Maddison's free kick finds the back of the net to give Spurs a stunning 4-1 lead against Aston Villa.
Solanke’s brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa
Solanke's brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa
Spurs have a two-goal cushion thanks to Dominic Solanke's calm finish in front of goal against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.