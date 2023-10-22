 Skip navigation
WoO Sprints Devils Bowl 2023 David Gravel James McFadden photo finish.jpg
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day Four
After Ryder Cup snub, Adrian Meronk wins Andalucia Masters
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs Falcons, Rams vs Steelers, National TE Day TD Props
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gcpregame_morikawa_231022.jpg
Morikawa stays present in emotional ZOZO win
nbc_pl_totpreview_231022.jpg
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_231022.jpg
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year

Devil's Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
Devil’s Bowl Speedway rages against the dying of its lights, crowns two new winners
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
After Ryder Cup snub, Adrian Meronk wins Andalucia Masters
After Ryder Cup snub, Adrian Meronk wins Andalucia Masters
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs Falcons, Rams vs Steelers, National TE Day TD Props
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Morikawa stays present in emotional ZOZO win
Morikawa stays present in emotional ZOZO win
Neville: 'Jury is still out' on Tottenham
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_231022.jpg
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year

Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa

October 22, 2023 01:55 PM
James Ward-Prowse speaks to the media following West Ham United's 4-1 loss to Aston Villa in Matchweek 9.
nbc_pl_totpreview_231022.jpg
3:08
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_231022.jpg
4:57
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_231022.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_avlwhuanalysis_231022.jpg
0:59
Aston Villa has ‘something special’ happening
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_231022.jpg
1:08
Bailey’s splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_231022.jpg
1:55
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_231022.jpg
1:03
Bowen gets West Ham on the board v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlpenandgoal_231022.jpg
2:27
Luiz’s penalty doubles Villa’s lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_231022.jpg
1:34
Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_moyeschat_231022__262252.jpg
2:46
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
nbc_pl_update_231021_1697926867806_5500k.jpg
31:22
PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_maguireintv_231021.jpg
3:13
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
