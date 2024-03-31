Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240331.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_pepintv_240331.jpg
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240331.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_pepintv_240331.jpg
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Saliba, Odegaard react to draw v. Manchester City

March 31, 2024 01:34 PM
William Saliba and Martin Odegaard discuss their key takeaways from Arsenal's lackluster draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 30.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
2:08
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240331.jpg
2:40
Arteta: Arsenal lacked patience v. Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240331.jpg
4:08
Guardiola explains how Arsenal limited Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240331.jpg
1:13
Klopp shares pros, cons from win v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcars_240331.jpg
6:57
Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbhapostmatch_240331.jpg
2:14
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbha_240331.jpg
9:47
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton MWK 30
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240331.jpg
1:16
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240331.jpg
1:28
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s equalizer v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240331.jpg
1:14
Welbeck powers Brighton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_phillipsorn_240331.jpg
2:07
Phillips’ ‘disastrous move’ to West Ham worsens
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochorn_240331.jpg
1:59
Pressure mounting on Pochettino at Chelsea
Now Playing