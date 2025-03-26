 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

PGA TOUR - 2005 THE PLAYERS Championship - Phil Mickelson Practice Round
Legendary short-game instructor Dave Pelz dies at 85
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for Mar. 27
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement

nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds

Is transfer portal activity at 'an alarming rate?'

March 26, 2025 02:41 PM
Dan Patrick calls out the alarmist reactions to the transfer portal, NIL and the possibly related chalky results in the men's NCAA Tournament.

nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
nbc_dps_tomizzointerview_250325.jpg
12:16
Why does Izzo continue to coach? ‘Stubbornness’
nbc_dps_dponcamwardproday_250325.jpg
03:03
Ward ‘solidifying’ case to be No. 1 overall pick
nbc_roto_womensnatty_250325.jpg
01:35
Is SC the ‘clear front-runner’ to win it all?
nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
02:35
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_dps_arkansasbball_250325.jpg
04:29
Is Arkansas now a basketball or football school?
nbc_dps_jujuinjury_250325.jpg
04:58
With Watkins’ injury, basketball as a whole loses
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_250324.jpg
13:37
March Madness hasn’t been boring, just predictable
nbc_dps_johncalipariinterview_250324.jpg
10:23
Calipari ‘comfortable’ being an underdog
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_250324.jpg
10:14
Bilas: Calipari has been ‘amazing’ at Arkansas
nbc_dps_billsimmonsinterview_250324.jpg
15:57
Simmons: College basketball ‘inferior’ to NBA
seanmillerxaviertexas.jpg
06:53
Should Miller have left Xavier to coach Texas?
nbc_dps_danhurley_250324.jpg
06:40
UConn’s Hurley ‘has to be a better coach’
nbc_dps_rickpitinov2_250324.jpg
05:02
Pitino still one of the best coaches of all time
nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
08:15
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_dps_lappas_250321.jpg
15:58
Pitino-Calipari dynamic ‘went sideways’ long ago
nbc_dps_skenes_250321.jpg
10:50
Skenes has mixed feelings on automated strike zone
nbc_dps_chris_webber_250321.jpg
18:53
Webber: Coaches are getting ‘their own medicine’
nbc_dps_dponnflrulesproposals_250320.jpg
07:43
Seeding, ‘tush push’ among rule change proposals
nbc_dps_diannarussiniinterview_250320.jpg
15:55
Vikings had ‘serious’ discussions about Rodgers
nbc_dps_dandakichinterview_250320.jpg
15:23
Dakich: Like how Pitino ‘humbled himself’
nbc_dps_cbbplayoffcommittee_250320.jpg
06:16
Patrick: ‘Couldn’t care less’ about UNC in tourney
nbc_dps_defensiveplayers_250320.jpg
05:15
Analyzing Jokic’s defensive impact with Nuggets
nbc_dps_stjohnscomeback_250320.jpg
04:29
How St. John’s made a March Madness comeback
usllogopressconference.jpg
11:28
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
nbc_dps_jimboeheim_250319.jpg
14:55
Boeheim: Pitino’s intensity elevates St. John’s
nbc_dps_rg3_250319.jpg
17:30
Griffin analyzes Rodgers, draft in QB carousel
nbc_dps_aaronrodgers_250319.jpg
06:56
Will Rodgers wait to sign after NFL draft?

nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu atop the podium after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
01:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
nbc_fnia_chasehiggins_250326.jpg
08:47
CIN ‘left their game plan’ paying Chase, Higgins
harrisonarnold.jpg
05:01
Lions propose rule change for defensive holding
nbc_fnia_pariotsmoves_250326.jpg
06:16
Patriots’ additions fit well with Vrabel
nbc_roto_diggs_250326.jpg
01:11
Patriots’ Diggs is a ‘high-end WR3' with upside
nbc_fnia_steelersqb_250326.jpg
11:40
Tomlin, Steelers playing risky game with Rodgers
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence
shedeur_sanders.jpg
04:38
Could NYG draft Sanders after veteran QB signings?
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_csu_tylerwarren_250326.jpg
12:59
Warren creates ‘magic’ with ball in his hands
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
nbc_csu_odds_250326.jpg
02:16
Should Jets get TE in first round of 2025 draft?
nbc_csu_masontaylor_250326.jpg
06:14
Taylor changes direction at ‘receiver-type level’
nbc_cyc_voltastage3hl_250326.jpg
26:44
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3
nbc_csu_loveland_250326.jpg
10:05
Loveland is ‘high level’ run blocking tight end
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
tatumkings.jpg
01:33
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns
nbc_cyc_juanayusointv_250326.jpg
01:07
Bonus seconds important for Ayuso after stage win
nbc_cyc_voltastage3finish_250326.jpg
08:04
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 3 finish
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
01:33
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely