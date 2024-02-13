Basketball Pickups: Ayo Dosunmu taking over in Chicago

It’s the start of the strangest week in fantasy hoops, which ends up really spanning two weeks because of the All-Star break. The Warriors play a total of six games in this matchup, while the Heat only play three. If your league has a limit on starts or moves, keep that in mind. If you want a more detailed breakdown of the week ahead, check out Raphielle Johnson’s column right here.

As for Monday’s 10 games, the Hornets moved to 2-0 since the trade deadline, Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double with blocks, and Stephen Curry went nuclear (again) in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead there are six games on Tuesday, with the Bucks and Timberwolves both playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Anyways, here are some players that are worth adding:

Ayo Dosunmu- 37% rostered in Yahoo leagues

After hitting a career-high five 3-pointers in their previous game, Dosunmu hit five more on Monday and ended up setting a new career-high with 29 points. This isn’t news, but Zach LaVine will not return this season, which means Dosunmu should finish the final two months of the regular season as a starter. He has been a top-75 player in 9-cat leagues over the last two weeks and should be considered a must-add.

Tre Mann- 17%

After having nine points and nine assists in his first game with the Hornets, Mann had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in game two. He has been a much better passer than expected, and the scoring should go up in the future. As long as LaMelo Ball is out, Mann should be rostered.

Grant Williams- 16%

Like Mann, Williams has been unleashed with Charlotte. He had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists on Monday after having 15 points and eight rebounds in his debut on Saturday. He has played a large role off the bench (31.5 minutes per game), which bodes well for his upside moving forward.

Kelly Olynyk- 31%

The minutes haven’t been great (21.5 MPG), but he has averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 triples per game for his hometown team. Olynyk has had fantasy success on tanking teams before, and things are trending that way for Toronto. He may not start, but he has been really solid as a reserve.

Amen Thompson- 36%

Fred VanVleet won’t be back until after the All-Star break, which means that Thompson should get at least one more start on Wednesday. He had eight points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a [controversial] win over the Knicks on Monday and has provided borderline top-100 value as a starter despite abysmal production in points, threes, FT% and turnovers.

Reggie Jackson- 8%

Jamal Murray exited early on Monday with bilateral tibia inflammation. If that holds him out on Wednesday, Jackson should start after starting the second half of Monday’s game. He has averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 14 starts this season.

Marvin Bagley- 40%

Bagley was back to playing regular minutes on Monday and had 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. If he was dropped in your league, pick him back up.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.- 37%

Miami is one of 12 teams playing on Tuesday, and they will be without Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson, with Duncan Robinson (arm) potentially joining them. Jaquez will start and will likely be forced to play big minutes.