Basketball Pickups: Caris LeVert continues to shine off bench

Happy New Year! The new year started on a Monday, which means that it lines up perfectly with the start of week 11 of the fantasy season. There were eight games, including a matinee matchup between the Knicks and Timberwolves. OG Anunoby played 35 minutes in his debut for New York and posted a 17/6/1/2 line with three 3-pointers. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett also made their debuts for the Raptors, with Quickley posting a 14/6/3/2 line and Barrett scoring 19 points. However, the most memorable performance from the day was from Jordan Clarkson, he recorded the first triple-double of his career. That was also the first triple-double in the regular season by a Jazz player since Carlos Boozer did it on February 13th, 2008. It was a fun start to the year, and these players can help you get the edge to start 2024.

Jabari Walker- 16%

Walker played 25 minutes on Monday and finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Deandre Ayton missed a fourth straight game, and Walker has provided top-100 value during his absence. Ayton isn’t traveling with the team on their road trip, which consists of six more games. While Ayton could certainly rejoin the team before the trip ends, Walker will provide excellent value until he is back. Though Moses Brown has been starting at center, Walker has played more minutes and provided better value.

Caris LeVert- 43%

Darius Garland has been sidelined for the last couple of weeks, and his initial timeline was “several weeks”. LeVert has taken on a larger offensive load in his absence, despite continuing to come off the bench. He tied his season-high with 31 points on Monday, and until Garland is back, LeVert should be a reliable option for points, assists and 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell- 3%

McConnell played an increased role off the bench after Andrew Nembahrd exited early due to a sore back. He played 22 minutes and contributed 16 points, four rebounds, nine assists and a steal. If Nembhard and Bruce Brown remain sidelined for Wednesday’s rematch with the Bucks, McConnell should play a large role off the bench once again. Buddy Hield started the second half in place of Nembhard and Brown, but McConnell should still benefit.

Ish Smith- 1%

Terry Rozier missed Monday’s game with an illness, and Steve Clifford made it seem like Smith will remain out for Tuesday’s game as well. Smith played 29 minutes on Monday and contributed 10 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Bol Bol- 2%

Frank Vogel said before Monday’s game that Bol would be part of the team’s rotation, and he ended up contributing 11 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes. Kevin Durant was out, and he is expected to be back on Wednesday. However, Bol played well and could remain in the rotation. He is worth taking a swing on in deeper leagues.

Jaden Hardy- 2%

Hardy started the second half on Monday after Dante Exum exited early due to a right heel contusion. He entered the game as questionable because of it, and if he remains out on Wednesday, Hardy should get a start in that game. He scored 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in 21 minutes on Monday.

Patrick Beverley- 2%

De’Anthony Melton has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game, and Beverley seems like the logical choice to fill the void in the starting unit. He isn’t a great fantasy option, but he should play a large role, and there are only six games on Tuesday.