Basketball Pickups: Josh Green to step up following Luka injury

We’re halfway through the week, but there is still time to make a push to stay alive in your playoffs. There were nine games on Wednesday, but there are only six games on Thursday and Friday, which means they will be better for streaming. With injuries continuing to pile up around the league, there are plenty of players that are thriving in an increased role. In no particular order, here are eight players that could make an impact in your fantasy matchup.

Josh Green- 7%, Tim Hardaway Jr.- 44% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Dallas has a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s win over the Warriors as they head to Oklahoma City to play on Thursday. Luka Doncic exited early with a hamstring injury, and Jason Kidd said that he isn’t sure if Doncic will travel with the team for their game against the Thunder. Green replaced Doncic in the closing unit after his exit and finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. didn’t do much in his 14 minutes, though both players will have to step up if Luka isn’t able to play.

Bruce Brown- 46%

After missing their previous four games, Brown drew his second straight start on Wednesday. He is averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal over their last two games, and they play two more games this week. RJ Barrett and Gary Trent Jr. were both out for this game, and as long as they remain sidelined, Brown should be worth streaming.

Jordan Nwora- 1%

Much like Brown, Nwora’s value is dependent on Barrett and GTJ remaining out. He had 12 points, two rebounds, three steals and two triples during Wednesday’s game. He has taken on a larger role off the bench lately, and while he isn’t a player to add in 12-team leagues, he should be worth considering in deeper formats.

Vasilije Micic- 29%

Even with Tre Mann back, Micic had a big night on Wednesday and finished with 25 points, eight assists and five triples. He won’t continue to shoot 9-of-10 from the floor, but he was the primary playmaker, as Mann finished without an assist. Charlotte has two more games this week on Friday and Saturday.

Georges Niang- 12%

With Dean Wade still sidelined, Niang remained in the starting unit on Wednesday. During his five games as a starter, Niang is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.8 triples, which has resulted in him producing top-75 value during that stretch. Until Wade returns, Niang should be a strong streaming option. They only have one more game this week, but they have a four-game week after that.

Keon Ellis- less than 1%

With Kevin Huerter sidelined, Ellis got a second straight start on Wednesday. He finished with 14 points, two rebounds, three steals, one block and two triples as the Kings won their second straight game. Mike Brown said that he doesn’t intend to make Ellis a permanent starter, but that could change with the way he has played. Regardless, if Huerter remains out on Saturday, Ellis should be a solid source of steals as a starter and will hopefully continue to provide in other categories.

Torrey Craig- 1%

Coby White exited early with a hip injury, and Craig filled his minutes in the closing unit during overtime. Craig is supposed to still be on a minutes restriction, so Billy Donovan could rely on someone else to start in place of White if he isn’t available to play on Thursday. It’s a quick turnaround, so keep an eye out for news updates on the situation. Craig played 22 minutes in this game and had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two triples.