Supercross 2025 Round 10 in Birmingham: How to watch Saturday’s Triple Crown race, start times, schedule, TV

Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series features the third Triple Crown format race of the season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, with the winners of the two previous rounds battling for the championship.

Chase Sexton won Round 4 in Glendale, Arizona, after finishing third in the first two races and second in the finale. Cooper Webb won in Arlington, Texas, with a sixth and two victories, but Sexton opened the way to the overall victory by crashing on the final lap. Webb has finished ahead of Sexton in the two following races and built a 15-point lead.

In the 250 class, Tom Vialle brings a one-point advantage to a venue where he won in 2024.

This will be a pivotal race in both divisions as the professional racers are joined by the SMX Next riders join in on the fun.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2025 Supercross season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, will begin live Saturday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, March 10, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

BIRMINGHAM ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

BIRMINGHAM TRACK MAP

BIRMINGHAM EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

11:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

11:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

11:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

2:50 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:05 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

4:30 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:40 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:04 p.m.: 250 Race #1 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:29 p.m.: 450 Race #1 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

8:05 p.m.: 250 Race #2 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

8:25 p.m.: 450 Race #2 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders

9:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders

