Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
Billy Horschel joins Smylie Kauffman's Happy Hour to discuss the difficulty of Nos. 15 and 16 at the Houston Open and makes light of a pair of club tosses during his first round.
Clark: Got over Players lip-out after two hours
Wyndham Clark tells Smylie Kaufman it didn't take him long to get over his lip-out on the 72nd hole at The Players Championship, even if he still can't believe it didn't drop.
Clark analyzes Scheffler, Zalatoris’ approaches
Wyndham Clark joins Smylie Kaufman to offer his observations on Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler's play at the 15th hole in Round 2 of the Houston Open and reminisce about the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.
Horschel makes light of club toss at Houston Open
Horschel explains his unique putting routine
Billy Horschel gives in-depth insight on his unique putting routine during Smylie Kaufman's Happy Hour at the Houston Open.
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Wyndham Clark discusses how he is battling through a back injury at the Houston Open and how the course is playing differently from the first day of action.
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
Golf Central reflects on Tony Finau's performance headed into Round 2 of the 2024 Houston Open, what's been missing from him in the last year and more.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 action at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, taking place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance from the first round of the Houston Open.
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Taylor Moore chats with Damon Hack about his Round 1 performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot an impressive 64 to start.
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where the latter shot a 74 to put him near the bottom of the leaderboard.