 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Cup results, points after Atlanta Motor Speedway
NHL: Utah at Washington Capitals
Hat trick puts Alex Ovechkin 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

Top Clips

CreigthtonGTownMPX.jpg
HLs: Creighton powers past Georgetown
nbc_uswnt_usaaustralia_250223.jpg
Highlights: Australia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_golf_lpgathaifinalrd_250223.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Cup results, points after Atlanta Motor Speedway
NHL: Utah at Washington Capitals
Hat trick puts Alex Ovechkin 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

Top Clips

CreigthtonGTownMPX.jpg
HLs: Creighton powers past Georgetown
nbc_uswnt_usaaustralia_250223.jpg
Highlights: Australia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_golf_lpgathaifinalrd_250223.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Campbell's 'grit' guided him to first PGA Tour win

February 23, 2025 07:08 PM
Brian Campbell describes his emotions after earning his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Up Next
nbc_golf_campbellintv_250223.jpg
1:14
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_potgieterintv_250223.jpg
6:59
Potgieter ‘to learn from’ mistakes at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexopenrd4_250223.jpg
5:42
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_campbelllasthole_250223.jpg
2:41
Campbell’s roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Now Playing
Penske2-22.jpg
1:24
Campbell ‘stayed in his process’ at VidantaWorld
Now Playing
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
11:08
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
0:33
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
3:08
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bengriffinv2_250221.jpg
1:48
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
Now Playing
kim_smylie.jpg
3:31
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Now Playing