Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. West Virginia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Laurie Canter’s journey from LIV Golf to The Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_roto_playerschamp_250312.jpg
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
nbc_roto_setonhallnova_250312.jpg
Villanova can easily cover spread vs. Seton Hall
nbc_bte_uscrutgers_250312.jpg
USC-Rutgers another good under play in B1G tourney

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Colorado vs. West Virginia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
Laurie Canter’s journey from LIV Golf to The Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_roto_playerschamp_250312.jpg
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
nbc_roto_setonhallnova_250312.jpg
Villanova can easily cover spread vs. Seton Hall
nbc_bte_uscrutgers_250312.jpg
USC-Rutgers another good under play in B1G tourney

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players

March 12, 2025 12:25 PM
Ahead of The Players Championship, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick say the margin between Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa has narrowed, with "a lot of signs pointing" to the latter winning the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_roto_playerschamp_250312.jpg
2:05
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250312.jpg
17:41
Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
6:44
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
15:32
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
6:30
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_sawgrasstree_250311.jpg
7:46
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_unityproposal_250311.jpg
10:11
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
9:12
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerpresser_250311.jpg
16:49
Scheffler: Playing golf like ‘looking in a mirror’
Now Playing
ryan_fox.jpg
2:19
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing