Curry recreates Woods' 2012 Memorial flop shot
Tiger Woods hit a difficult and critical flop shot in the final round of the 2012 Memorial Tournament, but can Stephen Curry do the same shot?
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to talk about Zach Johnson's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including why Sam Burns making the squad could be about unfinished business and Keegan Bradley's omission.
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
Zach Johnson announces his six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team and the Golf Today crew gives its analysis on golfers who are going to Rome.
Analyzing Hovland’s ‘command performance’
Look back at Viktor Hovland's Tour Championship win at East Lake, where he cruised to a five-shot victory and became the third-youngest FedEx Cup Champ of all time.
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
Viktor Hovland reflects on the stress and nerves from Round 4 of the Tour Championship, brought on by Xander Schauffele's hot streak before Hovland pulled away late for the win.
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
Xander Schauffele says his 2023 Tour Championship loss is the "most fun I've had losing in quite some time," given his superb final round of 62 still falling short to Viktor Hovland.
Hovland ‘extraordinary’ in Tour Championship win
Golf Central recaps Viktor Hovland's "extraordinary" play en route to winning the Tour Championship and becoming the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion.
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of Tour Championship action at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Schenk holes out in final round of Tour Champ.
Adam Schenk finds the cup for eagle after delivering a beautiful approach on the third hole during Round 4 of the Tour Championship.
Hovland’s mindset ahead of Tour Championship final
Viktor Hovland speaks with Todd Lewis about his terrific Round 3 performance at the 2023 Tour Championship and his mindset heading into Sunday's final.
Analyzing Fowler’s Tour Championship performance
Rickie Fowler Go inside the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Hovland enters Tour Championship final red-hot
Viktor Hovland separated himself from the field as his hot streak continued in Round 3 of the 2023 Tour Championship, where he finished with a 6-shot lead ahead of the final round.