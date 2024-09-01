 Skip navigation
nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee

nbc_indy_scottintv_240901.jpg
McLaughlin: Milwaukee ‘most fun race I’ve had’
nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’

nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
McLaughlin wins Milwaukee as misfortune strikes IndyCar title contenders Palou, Power
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Romine: It’s time for PGA Tour to get rid of its Net Tour Championship
IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar points leader Alex Palou stalls on pace laps in chaotic start at Milwaukee

nbc_indy_scottintv_240901.jpg
McLaughlin: Milwaukee ‘most fun race I’ve had’
nbc_indy_spin_240901.jpg
Power escapes disaster despite spin at Milwaukee
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’

East Lake Foundation makes difference in community

September 1, 2024 03:46 PM
Ilham Askia, CEO of the East Lake Foundation, describes how the organization has assisted the community around East Lake Golf Course.
nbc_golf_askiaintv_240831.jpg
5:52
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd3_240831.jpg
0:54
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting in Tour Champ. Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240831.jpg
1:38
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on moving day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiesound_240831.jpg
3:48
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd3_240831.jpg
14:15
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theegalaint_240831.jpg
2:17
Theegala explains calling a penalty on himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
1:07
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2_240830.jpg
11:03
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkint_240830.jpg
3:01
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
2:22
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
Now Playing
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Now Playing