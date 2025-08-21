 Skip navigation
jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

jeantylovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Betfred British Masters 2025 hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - Day One - The Belfry
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" From HBO
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99

Top Clips

nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh

Watch Now

Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake

August 21, 2025 12:26 PM
Johnson Wagner discusses the challenges of No. 16 at East Lake, the site of the 2025 Tour Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
9:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
1:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
1:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
1:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
1:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
Now Playing
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
1:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
Now Playing

nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis

nbc_dls_jeffpearlman_250821.jpg
16:57
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel ‘sanitized’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250821.jpg
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
nbc_dps_urbanmeyervsjimharbaugh_250821.jpg
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
nbc_dps_dponlondonsuperbowl_250821.jpg
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250821.jpg
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
nbc_ffhh_dk_metcalf_250821.jpg
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepcs1_250821.jpg
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
nbc_ffhh_rb_cook_250821.jpg
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250821.jpg
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_lovehatehunter_250821.jpg
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
nbc_ffhh_rb_irving_250821.jpg
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs1_250821.jpg
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_pst_isakderby_250821.jpg
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
hugo_mpx.jpg
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets
nbc_pst_fulmu_250821.jpg
11:32
Man United need to ‘build confidence’ v. Fulham
nbc_pst_eze_250821.jpg
08:56
Report: Eze set to join Arsenal in blow to Spurs
nbc_roto_chiefsfutures_250821.jpg
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250821.jpg
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin
nbc_pft_nfc_south_predictions_250821.jpg
09:51
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC South
nbc_pft_kaleb_mcgary_mri_250821.jpg
05:22
What McGary’s injury could mean for Falcons