 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityqualsmich_230804.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_berrypole_230804.jpg
Pole winner Berry aims to ‘finish what we started’
nbc_bfa_carlilloyd_230804.jpg
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityqualsmich_230804.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_berrypole_230804.jpg
Pole winner Berry aims to ‘finish what we started’
nbc_bfa_carlilloyd_230804.jpg
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lowry banks shot off grandstand onto green

August 4, 2023 05:32 PM
Shane Lowry's shot ricochets off the grandstand to get within 20 feet of the hole on the par-5 15th hole at the Wyndham Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
5:25
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_230803.jpg
14:09
Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomasintv_230803.jpg
2:19
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
8:11
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_seawellint_230802.jpg
7:54
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
7:21
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
6:22
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
11:07
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
6:21
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
11:28
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
Now Playing