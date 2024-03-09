 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3

March 9, 2024 06:04 PM
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida.
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_penske_240309.jpg
1:07
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerrd3hl_240309.jpg
9:55
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_scottierd3intv_240309.jpg
1:00
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_240309.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_roryrd3intv_240309.jpg
1:45
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
1:43
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
4:13
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
