MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review
WNBA: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
Clark hopes to make USA Basketball team one day
MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mets star Lindor says ‘too much time off’ on London trip but backs MLB’s international goals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pgatourchampionshl_240609.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4

June 9, 2024 07:26 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Up Next
8:43
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Now Playing
2:27
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Now Playing
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
Now Playing
0:59
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
5:08
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Now Playing
4:57
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Now Playing
8:03
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Now Playing
2:36
HL: Scheffler struggles in Round 3, remains on top
Now Playing
10:09
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Now Playing
3:38
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
Now Playing
3:06
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
Now Playing
9:08
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Now Playing