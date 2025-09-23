 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Hat on for Patrick Cantlay at Bethpage, where he’ll play for multiple organizations

Top Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Hat on for Patrick Cantlay at Bethpage, where he’ll play for multiple organizations

Top Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler excited to 'unleash' Bryson at Bethpage

September 23, 2025 08:47 AM
Scottie Scheffler discusses his mindset returning to Ryder Cup competition, what Bryson DeChambeau brings to the team, how he feels being paired as World No. 1, and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
4:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
Now Playing
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
1:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
2:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
1:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
2:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
1:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
7:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
1:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
01:06
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
06:47
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
02:16
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time
nbc_pft_nickbosainjury_250923.jpg
02:44
49ers take ‘committee approach’ after Bosa injury
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250923.jpg
04:09
Callahan feels Titans aren’t far away from winning
nbc_pft_falconshilliard_250923.jpg
05:50
Florio: ATL ‘rearranging deck chairs on Titanic’
nbc_pft_findawaytowin_250923.jpg
03:51
Campbell commends Lions for finding a way to win
nbc_pft_selfscout_250923.jpg
03:53
Why self-scouting is so vital to NFL teams
nbc_pft_giantsjaxon_250923.jpg
11:17
How Giants should handle Wilson in Dart transition
nbc_pft_lionsdefense_250923.jpg
04:54
Lions’ defense ‘bullied’ Ravens’ offense in Week 3
nbc_pl_2robs_potteremerypereira_250922.jpg
07:19
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
GettyImages-2236399926_copy.jpg
09:17
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
05:20
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_pl_2robs_amorim_250922.jpg
10:10
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeau_250922.jpg
06:57
Rory-Bryson tensions heat up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_2robs_martinelli_250922.jpg
13:13
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerhit_250922.jpg
06:18
Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
09:02
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
23:44
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
10:44
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
09:35
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
ceedee_mpx.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
nbc_roto_mikeevans_250922.jpg
01:31
Bucs believe Evans is not out long-term
nbc_ffhh_dalchi_v2_250922.jpg
04:03
Stock up on Williams, Bears offense
nbc_roto_conner_250922.jpg
01:20
‘Wheels up’ for Benson with Conner out for season
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey