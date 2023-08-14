 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady

Top Clips

nbc_pk_interview_230814.jpg
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NEP fit
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Foley could be a top-20 reliever rest of the way

August 14, 2023 06:14 PM
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers should pick up relief pitcher Jason Foley as the clear favorite for saves with the Tigers.
Osleivis_Basabe.jpg
0:48
Hard finding short-term fantasy value with Basabe
Matt_Mervis.jpg
0:54
Mervis likely offers value in deeper mixed leagues
Dylan_Moore.jpg
0:59
Moore worth adding for stolen base upside
nbc_yahoo_seahancock_230814.jpg
1:00
View Hancock as a spot starter in fantasy leagues
nbc_yahoo_nymmcneil_230814.jpg
1:00
McNeil the ‘best bet’ to provide boost in average?
nbc_mlb_detbosehl_230813.jpg
5:50
Highlights: HRs power Red Sox to win over Tigers
nbc_mlb_storyintv_230813.jpg
2:18
Story optimistic about Red Sox’ playoff chances
nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
0:19
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_mlb_turnerhr_230813.jpg
0:28
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park
nbc_mlb_triplev2_230813.jpg
0:17
Wong’s RBI triple ties things up against Tigers
nbc_mlb_miggyrbi_230813.jpg
0:26
Cabrera delivers in his final game at Fenway Park
nbc_mlb_justinturnerintv_230813.jpg
4:05
Turner: ‘It was kind of fate’ landing with Red Sox
