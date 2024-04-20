 Skip navigation
PGA: SEP 12 Utah Open - Second Round
Stephanie Sparks, co-host of Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ series, dies at 50
oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Jett Lawrence congratulates Coope Webb.JPG
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville: Jett Lawrence crashes but is fastest in Q1
nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_indy_willpowercrash_240420.jpg
Power crashes during practice at Long Beach
nbc_pl_brelutehl_240420.jpg
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34

Analyzing Luton's 'shocking' loss to Brentford

April 20, 2024 12:17 PM
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe unpack Luton Town's 5-1 defeat to Brentford and discuss why the Hatters came out so flat at Kenilworth Road.
nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
2:31
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_pl_brelutehl_240420.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_shuvburhilites_240420.jpg
11:33
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
nbc_pl_lutonfirstgoal_240420.jpg
1:06
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_brentfordfifthgoal_240420.jpg
1:33
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal
nbc_pl_burgudmundssongoal_240420.jpg
1:20
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
nbc_pl_brentfordfourthgoal_240420.jpg
1:37
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford’s massive lead
nbc_pl_brentfordthirdgoal_240420.jpg
1:17
Pinnock heads Brentford 3-0 ahead of Luton Town
nbc_pl_burfostergoal_240420.jpg
1:06
Foster slots Burnley 3-1 in front of Sheffield
nbc_pl_shuhamergoal_240420.jpg
1:11
Hamer’s strike cuts Sheffield United’s deficit
nbc_pl_brentfordsecondgoal_240420.jpg
1:12
Wissa flicks home Brentford’s second goal
nbc_pl_ornsteinreport_240420.jpg
5:41
Arsenal is ‘on a good path’ amid high expectations
