MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunfredcard_240504.jpg
Ahmedhodzic sent off for second yellow card
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_240504.jpg
Strong Quality outlasts the field to win Knicks Go
nbc_pl_burnelygoaloshea_240504.jpg
O’Shea gets Burnley on the board with header

Gordon sets up Guimarães for another goal

May 4, 2024 10:47 AM
Anthony Gordon gave Bruno Guimarães a beautiful look on goal, and Guimarães took advantage to put Newcastle United up 3-0 on Burnley.
nbc_pl_shunfredcard_240504.jpg
0:48
Ahmedhodzic sent off for second yellow card
nbc_pl_burnelygoaloshea_240504.jpg
1:01
O’Shea gets Burnley on the board with header
nbc_pl_hudsonodoigoal2_240504.jpg
1:19
Hudson-Odoi rips up Sheffield United again
nbc_pl_newgoalisak_240504.jpg
2:00
Isak gives Newcastle 4-0 lead v. Burnley
nbc_pl_yatesgoal_240504.jpg
1:38
Yates scores go-ahead goal for NF off set piece
nbc_pl_newgoallongstaff_240503.jpg
1:43
Longstaff slots NEW’s second goal bottom corner
nbc_pl_hudsonodoigoal_240504.jpg
0:53
Hudson-Odoi’s beautiful finish brings NF level
nbc_pl_newgoalwilson_240504.jpg
1:49
Wilson strikes first for Newcastle off deflection
nbc_pl_breretondiazpk_240504.jpg
1:51
Brereton Diaz draws, scores penalty to put SHU up
nbc_pl_riceintv_240504.jpg
0:43
Rice praises ‘out of this world’ Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsbou_240504.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ricegoal_240504.jpg
1:23
Rice puts exclamation point on Arsenal win
