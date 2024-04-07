Watch Now
Fernandes chips Kelleher from midfield
Jarell Quansah's lapse in concentration results in a fabulous goal from Bruno Fernandes, where the Manchester United captain chips Caoimhin Kelleher from near the halfway line to make it 1-1 against Liverpool.
Up Next
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Jayden Bogle beats Dorde Petrovic at the near post to bring Sheffield United back to level terms against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Silva tucks away Chelsea’s go-ahead goal v. Blades
Silva tucks away Chelsea's go-ahead goal v. Blades
Thiago Silva gets Chelsea on the board early as he guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Liverpool’s title hopes take a hit after 2-2 draw
Liverpool's title hopes take a hit after 2-2 draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Alan Shearer, and the 2 Robbies share their key takeaways from Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford in Matchweek 31.
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
Salah's penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's rash challenge on Harvey Elliott results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah coolly converts from the spot to bring Liverpool level at 2-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Mainoo’s screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Mainoo's screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Kobbie Mainoo sends Old Trafford into hysterics with a beautiful curling effort to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Liverpool break the deadlock as Luis Diaz finds the back of the net on a Reds' corner to give his side an early 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
WWE Superstar Sheamus storms the set and confronts Robbie Mustoe for his previous comments regarding Liverpool.
McIntyre previews WWE Wrestlemania 40
McIntyre previews WWE Wrestlemania 40
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre joins the Premier League Fan Fest crew to preview Liverpool v. Manchester United and his upcoming Wrestlemania 40 showdown against Seth Rollins.
Newgarden explains love for Liverpool
Newgarden explains love for Liverpool
Josef Newgarden joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his Liverpool fandom, his experiences in IndyCar, and his love for Nashville.
Klopp offers advice to Titans’ Callahan
Klopp offers advice to Titans' Callahan
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares some advice to first-time NFL head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans.
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby joins the 2 Robbies at the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville to discuss his footy fandom, and his love for Liverpool.