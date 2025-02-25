Watch Now
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
Eberechi Eze shares fond memories of two Crystal Palace legends, Ian Wright and Mark Bright and takes a look back at their storied careers.
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a busy Wednesday slate in Matchweek 27, including Chelsea's win over Southampton, Crystal Palace's win against Aston Villa, and more.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
Don't miss full-match highlights from Southampton's trip to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
Look back on full-match highlights from Brighton's Matchweek 27 fixture with Bournemouth at the Amex.
Welbeck: Brighton ‘ran their socks off’ in win
Danny Welbeck reflects on Brighton's 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Amex in Matchweek 27.
Cucurella blasts Chelsea 4-0 ahead of Southampton
The rout is on as Tyrique George finds Marc Cucurella inside the box for a simple finish to give the Blues a 4-0 lead over the Saints at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Wolves 1, Fulham 2 Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's Matchweek 27 showdown with Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Villa MWK 27
Watch full-match highlights from Aston Villa's visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Matchweek 27.
Mateta: When Wharton plays. I can score every game
Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta discuss Crystal Palace's impressive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in Matchweek 27.
Palace show ‘ambition’ in 4-1 rout of Aston Villa
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's eye-opening victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 27.
Colwill heads Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Levi Colwill's towering header finds the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the Blues against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah makes it 4-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
Eddie Nketiah adds the icing on the cake for Crystal Palace as he taps in his side's fourth goal against Aston Villa.