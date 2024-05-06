Ten Hag's future is 'complicated' at Man United

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steven Kwan
Guardians place AL-leading hitter Steven Kwan on injured list, promote top prospect Kyle Manzardo
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 6
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 450 points, results: Jett and Hunter Lawrence make history
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_yahoo_kylemanzardo_240506.jpg
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steven Kwan
Guardians place AL-leading hitter Steven Kwan on injured list, promote top prospect Kyle Manzardo
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 6
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 450 points, results: Jett and Hunter Lawrence make history
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_yahoo_kylemanzardo_240506.jpg
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Ten Hag's future is 'complicated' at Man United

May 6, 2024 02:36 PM
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Erik ten Hag's uncertain future at Manchester United as the club heads into its first summer under INEOS' leadership.
Up Next
nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
1:32
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
1:13
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesoutatwhu_240506.jpg
2:58
Report: West Ham to replace Moyes with Lopetegui
Now Playing
nbc_pl_olisefuture_240506.jpg
1:52
Will Olise make a move from Palace this summer?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_240505.jpg
19:17
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardmixedzon_240505.jpg
3:07
Odegaard: Fans can give Arsenal momentum & energy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
4:46
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
2:02
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240505.jpg
4:48
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sonintv_240505.jpg
3:03
Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_elliotgakpointv_240505.jpg
3:00
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livtot_240505.jpg
13:06
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Now Playing