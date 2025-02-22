Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from this London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Up Next
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa
Fernandez slots home Chelsea's opener v. Villa
Pedro Neto races down the line and finds an open Enzo Fernandez in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Chelsea at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26
Don't miss any of the action from Wolves' visit to the Vitality Stadium to take on high-flying Bournemouth in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Spurs Matchweek 26
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Spurs Matchweek 26
Look back on all the action from Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in Matchweek 26.
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
The rout is on as Dejan Kulusevski's curling effort finds the bottom corner to make it 4-1 for Spurs at Portman Road.
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur have some breathing room as Djed Spence's shot takes a deflection and goes in to make it 3-1 against Ipswich Town.
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints
Jack Hinshelwood puts the icing on the cake for the Seagulls as he drills his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to make it 4-0 for Brighton against Southampton.
Lewis-Skelly sent off against West Ham
Lewis-Skelly sent off against West Ham
Arsenal are a goal down, and now a man down after Myles Lewis-Skelly receives a straight red card for the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity against West Ham.
Mitoma chips Brighton 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Mitoma chips Brighton 3-0 ahead of Southampton
Kaoru Mitoma takes a page out of Joao Pedro's book and chips Aaron Ramsdale to give Brighton a 3-0 lead at St. Mary's.
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-0 ahead of Fulham
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-0 ahead of Fulham
Jean-Phillipe Mateta's dazzling footwork sets up Daniel Munoz in front of goal, where Munoz blasts his effort into the roof of the net to double Crystal Palace's lead over Fulham.
Rutter doubles Brighton’s lead against Southampton
Rutter doubles Brighton's lead against Southampton
Brighton take a 2-0 lead thanks to a successful press that results in Georginio Rutter slotting home his side's second against the Saints.
Pedro chips Brighton in front of Southampton
Pedro chips Brighton in front of Southampton
Joao Pedro's lovely chip goes in to give Brighton an early 1-0 lead against Southampton at St. Mary's.