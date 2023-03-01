Watch Now
Extended highlights: Arsenal 4, Everton 0
Arsenal didn't pass up their chance to go five points clear of Manchester City in first place, easing past Everton behind goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.
