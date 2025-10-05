Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Texas and Penn State fall out of AP Top 25, Miami jumps Oregon to No. 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scot Robert MacIntyre follows Ryder Cup victory with win on Old Course at Dunhill Links
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Texas and Penn State fall out of AP Top 25, Miami jumps Oregon to No. 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scot Robert MacIntyre follows Ryder Cup victory with win on Old Course at Dunhill Links
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
October 5, 2025 12:40 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's Merseyside trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 7.
Related Videos
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
05:13
Van Dijk: Liverpool must overcome ‘tough moment’
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Latest Clips
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets v. Hapoel Jerusalem
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
03:40
Iamaleava, Neuheisel shine in UCLA’s win vs. PSU
03:03
Cincinnati and Virginia earn impressive wins
04:04
North Carolina and Texas disappoint in Week 6
02:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
03:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
15:38
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Charlotte Roval
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue