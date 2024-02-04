 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
Winners and losers from NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Two
Leader Niemann penalized prior to final round of LIV Mayakoba
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bou_nfo_redcard_240204.jpg
Billing sent off for stamp on Hudson-Odoi
nbc_pl_chewol_postgamereacs_240204.jpg
Pochettino must be ‘ruthless’ with Chelsea squad
nbc_pl_manuvwesthamehl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
Winners and losers from NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day Two
Leader Niemann penalized prior to final round of LIV Mayakoba
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bou_nfo_redcard_240204.jpg
Billing sent off for stamp on Hudson-Odoi
nbc_pl_chewol_postgamereacs_240204.jpg
Pochettino must be ‘ruthless’ with Chelsea squad
nbc_pl_manuvwesthamehl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 23

February 4, 2024 11:08 AM
Bournemouth struck first early in the first half, but a wonderful strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi was enough for Nottingham Forest to earn a share of the points with the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bou_nfo_redcard_240204.jpg
1:00
Billing sent off for stamp on Hudson-Odoi
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewol_postgamereacs_240204.jpg
0:57
Pochettino must be ‘ruthless’ with Chelsea squad
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manuvwesthamehl_240204.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewol_silvagoal_240204.jpg
0:49
Silva’s header gives Chelsea hope late v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewol_cunhagoal3_240204.jpg
3:38
Cunha’s hat-trick gives Wolves 4-1 lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoal3_240204.jpg
1:19
Garnacho makes it 3-0 for Man United v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewol_cunhagoal2_240204.jpg
1:28
Cunha’s brace gives Wolves 3-1 lead over Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoal2_240204.jpg
1:08
Garnacho doubles Man United’s lead v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_240204.jpg
1:00
Hudson-Odoi puts Forest level v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewol_nourigoal_240204.jpg
1:28
Disasi’s own goal gives Wolves 2-1 lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bou_goal1_240224.jpg
0:50
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoal_240204.jpg
1:07
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
Now Playing