Barnes' screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Newcastle have turned the match on its head as Harvey Barnes' beautiful strike from distance gives Newcastle their first lead against Wolves late in the second half at the Molineux.
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
The Magpies are back on level terms thanks to Fabian Schar's rocket from distance to make it 1-1 late in the second half at the Molineux.
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
Wolves strike first following a very well-executed counter attack that results in Mario Lemina finding the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead over Newcastle.
Arteta credits Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ v. Spurs
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 1-0 victory against Tottenham despite missing some of their key players in Matchweek 4.
Dixon: Vicario on corners the ‘worst I’ve seen’
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Tottenham, and explain where things went wrong for Spurs in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 4
Relive the 196th edition of the North London Derby, where set-pieces proved to be the difference once again for Arsenal in a dramatic victory over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jorginho, Gabriel ‘so happy’ to win at Tottenham
Jorginho and Gabriel Magalhaes speak to the media following Arsenal's 1-0 win against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.
Arsenal’s set-piece wizardry stifles Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's impressive win over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
The Gunners silence Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Gabriel Magalhaes rises up and powers his header from a corner kick into the back of the net to make it 1-0 against Spurs.
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, then discusses Spurs future under Ange Postecoglou.
Boehly, Clearlake have ‘fractured’ relationship
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the reports of unrest in Chelsea's executive board room between co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news regarding Manchester City's hearing, set for Monday, on the club's alleged 115 financial breaches and what the potential timeline for a punishment would like.