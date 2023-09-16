Watch Now
Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Brentford 0
Newcastle United pick up their second win of the season thanks to Callum Wilson's second half penalty to secure three points against Brentford at St. James' Park.
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Saturday's action in the Premier League, and put the spotlight on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad following a 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks to the media following his side's heartbreaking loss to Tottenham.
Moyes recaps West Ham’s loss to Man City
West Ham United manager David Moyes discusses what went wrong for his side against Manchester City after surrendering a 1-0 lead to the defending Premier League champions.
Guardiola impressed with Doku’s performance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's 3-1 comeback win against West Ham United at London Stadium.
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Bees
Following a lengthy VAR review, Callum Wilson steps up and smashes the penalty home to give Newcastle United a 1-0 lead over Brentford.
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1
Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten start in the Premier League continues as Tottenham pull off an unbelievable comeback in stoppage time against Sheffield United.
Ten Hag disappointed in Man Utd’s loss to Brighton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi details how Brighton overcame a slow start to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Relive Aston Villa's dramatic comeback victory as Crystal Palace blows a 1-0 lead late in stoppage time at Villa Park.
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recaps his side's 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United to remain undefeated this season.
Bailey completes Villa’s comeback against Palace
Just moments after Douglas Luiz's go-ahead penalty, Leon Bailey secures three points for Aston Villa at the death against Crystal Palace.