Hudson-Odoi reflects on Nottingham Forest debut
Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks to the media following his debut for Nottingham Forest, which he marked with a magnificent goal to earn a draw against Burnley.
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe relive Nottingham Forest's draw against Burnley and share their key takeaways from the fixture.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1
Burnley drew first blood in the first half, but a spectacular goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi on his debut salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Mustoe: Forest ‘disappointing’ in Burnley draw
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Burnley at home, and debate over how Forest's struggles going forward.
Foster sent off following elbow on Yates
Burnley's Lyle Foster receives a straight red card for his elbow on Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates late in the second half at City Ground.
Hudson-Odoi’s worldie puts Forest level v. Burnley
Callum Hudson-Odoi marks his Nottingham Forest debut with a sublime effort from outside the box to get back on level terms against Burnley at City Ground.
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
After a slow start, Burnley gets back into the match following a lovely team maneuver where Zeki Amdouni slots home the go-ahead goal against Nottingham Forest.
Can Pochettino turn the corner at Chelsea?
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Chelsea's rebuild project under Mauricio Pochettino following a sluggish start to the season.
Arsenal, Spurs set for ‘perfectly balanced’ derby
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis can't wait for high-flying archrivals Arsenal and Tottenham to lock horns in the latest edition of the north London derby this Saturday.
Extra stoppage time blessing PL with endless drama
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis are enjoying the Premier League's generous portions of added time, which have yielded incredible late drama so far this season.
Pochettino, Blues’ paradoxical win-now ‘project’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis analyze the state of limbo Chelsea find themselves in as they pursue a long-term project and immediate success under Mauricio Pochettino.
Are Man United failing to develop under ten Hag?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis debate how loud the alarm bells should sound at Manchester United after another demoralizing defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.