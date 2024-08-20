Watch Now
Ipswich Town 'will learn so much' from early tests
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew share their thoughts on Liverpool's performance against Ipswich Town, the latter of whom showed some positive signs in their return to the Premier League.
Wright really pleased with Arsenal’s win v. Wolves
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew share their biggest takeaways from Arsenal's win against Wolves in Matchweek 1.
Maresca must make difficult decisions at Chelsea
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew take a look back at the Matchweek 1 action from the Premier League and have an in-depth discussion regarding Chelsea's roster construction.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 1 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Analyzing Slot’s tactics in win v. Ipswich Town
Leon Osman and Karen Carney hit the tactics board to show how Arne Slot's adjustments proved to be the difference for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in Matchweek 1.
Man City hand Chelsea a ‘reality check’
Leon Osman and Karen Carney analyze Manchester City's setup and tactical approach that allowed Pep Guardiola's to stifle Chelsea in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
Top PL highlights from Matchweek 1 (2024-25)
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 1.
Son frustrated with Spurs’ draw v. Leicester City
Heung-Min Son reflects on a disappointing draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Matchweek 1.
Cooper: Vardy ‘showed so much desire’
Leicester City manager Steve Cooper reflects on his side's 1-1 draw against Tottenham at King Power Stadium.
Postecoglou: TOT were ‘wasteful’ v. Leicester City
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his takeaways from his side's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Tottenham MWK 1
Pedro Porro struck first for Spurs, but it was 37-year-old Jamie Vardy who stole the headlines in the second half as he rescued a point for Leicester City at King Power Stadium.