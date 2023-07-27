Watch Now
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
Nicolas Jackson finds himself on the receiving end of a picture-perfect through ball from Ian Maatsen and puts Chelsea in front of Newcastle United at the Premier League Summer Series.
Up Next
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2
Led by Simon Adingra's two goals, Brighton took care of business against Brentford in Atlanta during the Premier League Summer Series.
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
Adingra 'very happy' with first goal for Brighton
Brighton's Simon Adingra joins Rebecca Lowe after Brighton's win over Brentford to reflect on his Man of the Match performance.
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
Adingra doubles Brighton's lead over Brentford
Simon Adingra picked up right where he left off in the first half for his second goal of the game, giving Brighton a 2-0 lead over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
Simon Adingra takes advantage of Brentford's defense and puts Brighton ahead 1-0 in the Premier League Summer Series.
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
Join players, coaches and fans to relive a historic night in in Philadelphia, as the inaugural Premier League Summer Series kicked off with three matches at Lincoln Financial Field.
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
Guimaraes' mic'd up, first-person POV v. Villa
Step into body of Bruno Guimaraes and enjoy a first-person view of the Newcastle star's preseason tune-up against Aston Villa in Philadelphia.
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Howe reflects on Newcastle's 3-3 draw with Villa
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his key takeaways from his team's 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Emery 'very happy' with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts to his team's 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Harvey Barnes speaks to the media following his Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
McGinn analyzes Villa’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle
McGinn analyzes Villa's 3-3 draw with Newcastle
John McGinn joins the desk following Newcastle United's 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Highlights: Newcastle United 3, Aston Villa 3
Highlights: Newcastle United 3, Aston Villa 3
Relive the six-goal thriller between Newcastle United and Aston Villa, which capped off a memorable night at the 2023 Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia.