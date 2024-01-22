Watch Now
Neto 'very proud' of Wolves after draw v. Brighton
Pedro Neto speaks to the media following Wolves' goalless draw against Brighton and explains how excited he was to earn his first start for the club since returning from a lengthy injury.
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
James Milner reacts to Brighton's goalless draw against Wolves and explains what it means to him to pass Ryan Giggs on the Premier League's all-time appearance list.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
Relive the testy affair between Brighton and Wolves where chances were few and far between despite a feisty 90 minutes at the Amex.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Every touch by Bradley in Reds’ win v. Bournemouth
Relive Conor Bradley's sublime Premier League debut for Liverpool in an impressive 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Every touch by Toney in Brentford’s win v. Forest
Watch Ivan Toney's live up to the hype in his return from suspension where he provided a spark, and a controversial goal, for Brentford in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Every touch by Gabriel in Arsenal’s win v. Palace
Watch every touch from Gabriel Magalhaes's stellar performance for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, where he nearly scored a brace on top of his superb defensive performance.
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to share the latest transfer news around the Premier League, including updates on the futures of Miguel Almiron, Armando Broja, and Conor Gallagher.
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest reports on Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace following a 5-0 loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 21.
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Robbie Mustoe explains why Diogo Jota is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace for Liverpool during his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Analyzing Toney’s impact in return for Brentford
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ivan Toney's performance in first match back from suspension for Brentford in a win over Nottingham Forest.