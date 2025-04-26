Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Justin Barcia to miss final three Supercross rounds with knee injury
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Shedeur Sanders falls, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson find homes
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Justin Barcia to miss final three Supercross rounds with knee injury
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Shedeur Sanders falls, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson find homes
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Premier League Multiview
WATCH: Follow along with the action from Matchweek 34, live on Peacock
Close
Watch Now
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
April 26, 2025 09:36 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard unpack Chelsea's nail-biting win over Everton to go fourth in the table.
Related Videos
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
02:26
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 4 Beckham, Man United
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
Latest Clips
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
09:30
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
05:47
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
05:22
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies
08:04
Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes
01:58
Expect QB Shough to start early for Saints
01:58
Dart brings underrated mobility to NFL level
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
01:04
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
02:52
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
01:15
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
02:36
Big Ten, SEC dominate first round of NFL draft
09:20
Sanders’ lack of elite traits impact landing spots
04:45
Dart could struggle moving to Giants’ pro offense
03:15
Why Loveland went ahead of Warren in NFL draft
04:26
Did Raiders overhype Jeanty at No. 6 overall?
05:01
Hunter will make the Jags ‘entertaining to watch’
01:07
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
11:08
Positional value stood out in Round 1 of NFL draft
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue