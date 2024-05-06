 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_smx_joshimodaintv_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 250 West points, results: Jo Shimoda’s progressive rise ends in victory lane
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Ludvig Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo with knee issue
2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Best Bets for May 6: Nuggets vs Timberwolves, and Knicks vs Pacers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
nbc_yahoo_spencertokelson_240506.jpg
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd1hl_240506.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36

May 6, 2024 05:20 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 36 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_240506.jpg
3:56
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mutenhagintv_240506.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mueriksenintv_240506.jpg
1:20
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ezeandoliseintv_240506.jpg
1:31
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpvmureax_240506.jpg
3:15
‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace dominate Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpvmuhilites_240506.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 36
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpolise2ndgoal_240506.jpg
1:31
Olise’s belter puts Palace 4-0 up v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpmitchellgoal_240506.jpg
1:18
Mitchell makes it 3-0 for Palace v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
1:32
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
1:13
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesoutatwhu_240506.jpg
2:58
Report: West Ham to replace Moyes with Lopetegui
Now Playing
nbc_pl_olisefuture_240506.jpg
1:52
Will Olise make a move from Palace this summer?
Now Playing