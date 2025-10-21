Skip navigation
Defensive Back Jacob Whitehead Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Defensive Back Jacob Whitehead Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace's prolific Mateta
October 21, 2025 11:21 AM
Crystal Palace legend Clinton Morrison catches up with current-star Jean-Phillipe Mateta for a unique look into how the French striker continues to turn heads under Oliver Glasner.
08:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
07:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
10:38
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
09:20
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
01:28
Liverpool in dire need of result against Brentford
01:50
Mateta has been ‘drastically overlooked’
01:58
Mukiele’s versality shines for Sunderland
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
01:58
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
01:38
Buendia completes Villa’s brilliant team move
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground
11:35
Analyzing final minutes of Texans-Seahawks
08:47
St. Brown’s intensity, tenacity sparks the Lions
04:45
Al-Shaair likely to earn fine for hit on Darnold
06:43
Why Montgomery should be more like Gibbs’ sidekick
09:39
Seahawks had hard time closing the door on Texans
04:50
Evans’ future unclear after Week 7 injuries
04:12
Lions’ defense never let Bucs get comfortable
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
09:42
Rivers: Westbrook ‘deserves to be in the NBA’
14:18
Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East
04:09
Time for Wemby to make big jump in 3rd NBA season
08:27
Do rings define greatness for Jokic and Giannis?
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
