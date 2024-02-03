Watch Now
Richarlison's brace puts Spurs in front v. Everton
Richarlison doubles his tally in style with a gorgeous strike from distance to give Spurs a 2-1 lead against the Toffees in the first half at Goodison Park.
Up Next
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton level v. Tottenham
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton level v. Tottenham
A scramble in the box allows Dominic Calvert-Lewin a free header from close range to bring the Toffees back to level terms against Spurs in the first half at Goodison Park.
Richarlison powers Tottenham in front of Everton
Richarlison powers Tottenham in front of Everton
Richarlison scores against his former team to give Tottenham an early 1-0 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.
Analyzing how Reyna could fit in at Forest, in PL
Analyzing how Reyna could fit in at Forest, in PL
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss Gio Reyna's move to Nottingham Forest, what he brings and what he might need to work on in the Premier League.
Midfield battle will decide Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Midfield battle will decide Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards look ahead to the Arsenal vs. Liverpool match, discussing why the game could come down to the battle in the midfield between the two clubs.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW23
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW23
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 23 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
Bradley can be Liverpool's 'bona fide right back'
Robbie Mustoe thinks Conor Bradley has all the makings of the complete package for Liverpool after the 20-year-old continued his marvelous introduction with a goal and two assists against Chelsea.
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
Robbie Earle discusses Fabian Schar's ever-present impact for Newcastle after the underappreciated center back bagged a brace against Aston Villa.
Ten Hag: Man United’s win v. Wolves was ‘massive’
Ten Hag: Man United's win v. Wolves was 'massive'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to his side's 4-3 win over Wolves and discusses Kobbie Mainoo's emergence at just 18 years old.
Analyzing Bradley’s best moments v. Chelsea
Analyzing Bradley's best moments v. Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze Conor Bradley's man of the match performance for Liverpool against Chelsea in Matchweek 22.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 22 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Mainoo saves Man United v. Wolves
PL Update: Mainoo saves Man United v. Wolves
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 win against Wolves and West Ham's draw against Bournemouth.