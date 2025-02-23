Watch Now
Spence developing into a key player for Spurs
Robbie Mustoe explains why Djed Spence is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Spurs against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 26.
Can Miley develop into a star at Newcastle?
Robbie Earle explains why Lewis Miley is his underappreciated performer of the week after he scored for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Brighton's impressive win over a very disappointing Chelsea side in Matchweek 25.
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham praise Manchester City's dominant performance against Newcastle at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham reflect on Arsenal's win over Leicester City, where Mikel Merino stepped up to become the Gunners' hero in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss Liverpool's narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Will Spurs steady the ship after beating Man Utd?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool had a ‘perfect’ performance v. Cherries
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's performance against Bournemouth in a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Nottingham Forest punish ‘naive’ Brighton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Nottingham Forest's incredible 7-0 win at the City Ground in Matchweek 24.
Are Man United’s performances unacceptable?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe put the spotlight on Manchester United following their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Arsenal ‘blew away’ Man City in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 5-1 victory against Manchester City at the Emirates in Matchweek 24.
Arsenal’s academy shines against Manchester City
Robbie Earle explains why the star graduates from Arsenal's youth academy are his underrated performers of the week following their showcase against Manchester City.