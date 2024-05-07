 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists
IndyCar Will Power pole
Despite suspensions, Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power remains confident, determined

Top Clips

nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsgame2recap_240507.jpg
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tottenham have 'more questions than answers'

May 7, 2024 12:16 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Darren Lewis examine Tottenham's lackluster performance in a 4-2 loss to Liverpool and discuss if Ange Postecoglou needs to reconsider his stance on his coaching philosophy.
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240507.jpg
7:34
Analyzing Rice’s impact in Arsenal’s midfield
nbc_pl_kellywrightyguardiola_240507.jpg
11:28
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_plupdate_240506.jpg
3:56
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
nbc_pl_mutenhagintv_240506.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
nbc_pl_mueriksenintv_240506.jpg
1:20
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
nbc_pl_everygoalmw36_v2_240506.jpg
11:43
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ezeandoliseintv_240506.jpg
1:31
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
nbc_pl_cpvmureax_240506.jpg
3:15
‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace dominate Man United
nbc_pl_cpvmuhilites_240506.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 36
