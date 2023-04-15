 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history
Shohei Ohtani
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
nbc_bfa_wilson_231102.jpg
Does Russ deserve more credit for play this year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history
Shohei Ohtani
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?
nbc_bfa_wilson_231102.jpg
Does Russ deserve more credit for play this year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Highlights: CHE v. BHA

April 15, 2023 11:59 AM
Chelsea couldn't convert Conor Gallagher's opening goal into three points, as Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso struck to give Brighton a come-from-behind win at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_octtop25goalsv2_231102.jpg
12:40
Top 25 Premier League goals: October 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upndown_231102.jpg
13:49
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
Now Playing
nbc_pst_chetot_231102.jpg
11:39
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_newars_231102.jpg
10:24
Newcastle-Arsenal could be the game of the season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_tenhag_231102.jpg
10:26
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw10_231031.jpg
8:22
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmuvmc_231031.jpg
5:59
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmuvmc_231030.jpg
23:58
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgastonvilla_231030.jpg
11:18
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgrayavsramsdale_231030.jpg
11:44
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanchesterderbyrecap_231030.jpg
22:43
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwbillinggoalreax_231030.jpg
4:40
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Now Playing