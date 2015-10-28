 Skip navigation
Will Jose Mourinho have enough time to turn around Chelsea?

October 28, 2015 11:50 AM
ProSoccerTalk's Joe Prince-Wright explains why Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho needs to be given the opportunity to turn around his team after a rough start to the BPL season.
